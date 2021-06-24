Live blog: Microsoft’s Windows 11 event

Microsoft is ready to usher in a new version of Windows, and it looks like 11 will be the magical number. After months of teasers, Windows 11 leaked last week and provided us an early look at what Microsoft should announce today.

Microsoft responded to the leaks, hinting “this is just the Start,” so we’re likely to see a lot more than what the early leaked build revealed. We’re expecting to hear more about Microsoft’s big plans for the Windows store, including a way to open it up to more apps and rival payment systems.

Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, has teased this next version of Windows as “one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade.” So it sounds like today’s announcements are going to be significant for Windows users.

We’re here to live blog all the announcements and what are likely to be some surprises along the way. Tune in to watch along with us!

Windows 11 event live blog