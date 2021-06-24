The Sims is getting an in-game music festival with Simlish songs

The Sims is the latest game to feature a virtual concert, but this one comes with a twist: some of the songs will be performed in the fictional Simlish language. Today EA announced “Sims Sessions,” described as an in-game music festival that will take place inside The Sims 4 from June 29th to July 7th. It’ll be headlined by pop star Bebe Rexha, who will sing her single “Sabotage” in Simlish. Glass Animals and Joy Oladokun will serve as the opening acts, though it sounds like they will be performing in boring old English.

In addition to listening to music, players will also be able to explore the festival space, create new outfits, and buy “exclusive digital merchandise” from all of the performers. Meanwhile, Rexha will also be partnering with popular TikTok users for a Simlish karaoke session. She joins a growing list of pop stars to perform in Simlish, including Katy Perry, Carly Rae Jepsen, and, more recently, Japanese Breakfast.

The Sims is just the latest game to feature a virtual music performance, a trend that accelerated after the pandemic brought real-world concerts to a halt. Travis Scott took over the Fortnite island, Lil Nas X took to Roblox, and for some reason Post Malone sang alongside a bunch of pokémon.