Microsoft Teams will be directly integrated as part of Windows 11

Microsoft Teams will be deeply woven into the upcoming Windows 11 update. During its preview of the new version of Windows, Microsoft’s Panos Panay detailed how it’ll be easier and quicker to create and join Teams meetings. The app will get prominent placement on the Windows 11 Start menu, and it’ll also be integrated throughout the system.

Teams reached 145 million daily active users back in April. The service has had occasional stumbles and outages, thanks in part to that massive growth. Microsoft launched the free consumer version of Teams in May. Earlier this month, the company previewed a new “front row” layout that will come to the app later this year. It’s designed to help improve hybrid work situations where some people are at the office and others are joining meetings remotely.

