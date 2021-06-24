Here’s everything Microsoft is removing from Windows 11

Microsoft just announced Windows 11, which brings a new design, a centered Start menu, the ability to run Android apps, and a whole lot more. But alongside everything new revealed on Thursday, Microsoft also shared details on features that will be deprecated or removed, and you might want to check out what’s changing in case there’s anything you might have to adjust to in your day-to-day use.

Here are some big changes:

Cortana is no longer part of the boot experience, and you can read my colleague Monica Chin’s feels about that here. It also won’t be pinned to the taskbar.

Live Tiles will no longer be available in the Start menu. Microsoft had been exploring de-emphasizing them, but in Windows 11, they’ll officially be gone. Also, anything you’ve pinned to the Start menu won’t come along for the ride, and you can’t resize it — yet.

There’s no more tablet mode, and Windows 10’s lightweight S mode (arguably also handy for tablets) will only be available in Windows 11 Home.

Skype is one of a few apps that will no longer be included in clean installs of the new OS. The change, while major, isn’t too surprising, given that Teams will be directly integrated as part of Windows 11.

OneNote for Windows 10 also won’t be included in clean installs.

In addition, Microsoft is no longer including Paint 3D and 3D Viewer, which were important enough to be the focus of one of the biggest Windows 10 updates, in clean installs. Microsoft has been moving in this direction already — the two apps weren’t included in fresh installs of a Windows 10 Insider build from March.

All of those apps aren’t gone forever, though — you’ll still be able to download them from the Microsoft Store if you want.

You will no longer be able to pin the taskbar to any side of the screen — it can only be aligned to the bottom in Windows 11. Apps also can’t customize areas of the taskbar.

To see everything that’s changing, check out the full list on Microsoft’s website.

