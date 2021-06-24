Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 revealed in new leak

Samsung’s 2021 foldable phones have been revealed in a new leak that shows off the design of the both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, which are rumored to be released sometime over the summer. The picture comes from noted phone leaker Evan Blass, who posted the image to Twitter with the additional information that the Z Fold 3 is “definitely S-Pen compatible.”

Blass’ first image doesn’t reveal too much about the design of the larger foldable, given that it shows the interior of the device (which appears similar to last year’s Z Fold 2). A second image posted shows off a slimmed down camera bump and a new “Fold Edition” S Pen stylus that will help the new foldable stand out — and potentially replace Samsung’s Galaxy Note phone in the company’s increasingly crowded smartphone line.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, has a more substantial redesign visible, with a larger external display and a two-tone color scheme for the now-vertically stacked cameras that are reminiscent of the Galaxy S21’s revamped design from earlier this year.

The leak also reveals that Samsung appears to be counting the Z Flip and its 5G variant, the Z Flip 5G, as separate iterations of the phone, allowing it to name the latest model of the vertical foldable the Z Flip 3 — nicely matching the Z Fold 3’s numbering.

It’s not entirely clear when Samsung will be officially announcing the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, although the company does have an event scheduled for MWC 2021 on June 28th, where it’s promised to showcase the “Galaxy ecosystem” as well as its new watch experience that Samsung is collaborating with Google with.

Update, 2:00pm EST: Added additional image of Z Fold 3 and its new S-Pen stylus.