Steam’s summer sale is here to relieve you of your money

Deals. Bargains. Sales. Discounts. I don’t know how else to tell you that Steam is selling games for less money, but it’s currently happening. The Steam summer sale will continue through July 8th, with quite a few beloved titles well below market rate.

Which ones? Glad you asked. Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Sea of Thieves, Supergiant’s beloved roguelike Hades, From Software’s punishing ninja game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, recently PC-ported Horizon Zero Dawn, Mortal Kombat 11, and open-world coffee-drinking simulator Red Dead Redemption 2 are all at least 30 percent off. Battlefield V is less than $13. Unsettling cinematic platformer Inside is only $4.99.

This sale also features a micro text adventure called Forge Your Fate (and by micro, I truly mean micro — each subsection has only two choices) that will net you some free digital stickers, if you’re into that sort of thing. The cosmetics continue with new profile bundles of backgrounds, avatars, and the like, purchasable with Steam Points.

Did I mention Disco Elysium is 35 percent off? Because it is. Just wanted to make sure you knew.