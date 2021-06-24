Reddit is experiencing a major outage

Reddit appears to be down for many right now. The site will often take a while to try to load a page before showing an error screen with error code 503. I’ve gotten a page to load a handful of times, but most of the time, I just see the error.

Downdetector shows more than 40,000 user reports of issues. Reddit acknowledges there is an issue on its status page, though the message on the page is somewhat vague — and suggests that there have been problems with the site for more than an hour. “We’re experiencing an elevated level of API errors and are currently looking into the issue,” Reddit wrote at 5:04PM ET.

Reddit didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

This isn’t Reddit’s first recent outage — the site went down for almost an hour in May. And Reddit was also taken down by the huge global web outage in June that also affected sites like Amazon, Twitch, and even us here at The Verge. That outage was caused by issues with the Fastly content delivery network.