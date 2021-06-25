On Thursday, we saw the official reveal of Windows 11 at Microsoft’s event, which showed off a redesign of the Microsoft operating system — including a replaced Start menu, updated app store, and lots more.

This week on The Verge’s flagship podcast, The Vergecast, we dedicate a majority of the show to talk about Windows 11. Co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn and Verge senior editor Tom Warren discuss the biggest changes from Windows 10 to 11, the complications of bringing Android apps to Windows with Amazon’s app store, and how Microsoft’s stance on being an open platform has evolved among the other tech giants.

We also have a sort of companion piece to this week’s show: Nilay spoke with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on our other podcast, Decoder with Nilay Patel, to chat about Windows as a platform, what Microsoft’s responsibilities are, and how he thinks the various antitrust bills in Congress will affect Microsoft’s plans for the future.

I would suggest listening to the interview with Satya Nadella first, as Nilay makes a few references to the interview in the Vergecast episode. Both episodes together cover everything you need to know about the new update of Windows announced this week.