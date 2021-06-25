Now Microsoft’s app will say why your PC isn’t ready for Windows 11

Microsoft has updated its PC Health Check App to show more information about why your computer won’t be able to run Windows 11, to help deal with some of the confusion that’s sprung up around compatibility. If you’ve already downloaded the app, it should auto-update when you go to run it again, and if you haven’t downloaded it yet you can get it here.

We just made updates to the Windows 11 PC Health Check App. It now provides more detailed info on requirements not met. This should help in cases where folks assumed CPU compat issues were TPM related https://t.co/hTWMe16DWO pic.twitter.com/eZLTZMOdjT — DWIZZZLE (@dwizzzleMSFT) June 25, 2021

There’s been a bit of confusion about what Windows 11 will and won’t run on, and the previous version of the tool didn’t necessarily help clear any of it up, mainly showing users a pass/fail message with no details. Now, it should at least give some clue as to why your computer isn’t compatible, be it an issue with storage, secure boot compatibility, or your processor.

As some have pointed out, the messages the tool gives out are still light on details in some cases: “the processor isn’t supported” isn’t really an actionable item, as it doesn’t tell you why your CPU can’t run Windows 11. If you’d rather upgrade a component or two in your system instead of just going out and buying a new PC, you’re going to have to do some more research.

You may want to wait on that, though: Microsoft still seems to be working through its messaging of what is and isn’t supported, especially when it comes to CPUs. So stay tuned for a final answer before you try to brave the PC part market during a chip shortage.