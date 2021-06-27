Leaked renders of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 show four color options

Leaked renders of the Galaxy Buds 2 obtained by gadget site 91Mobiles suggest the next iteration of Samsung’s earbuds will look pretty similar to Google’s Pixel Buds. A May filing with the FCC showed the earbuds woud come in a white case with rounded edges.

The new images confirm previous reports that the buds will come in four different colors: black, green, purple, and white. The cases in the new renders show each will have a white exterior, while the internal color will match the buds. There aren’t a lot of other details available yet, including price, but the new renders show that the Galaxy Buds will have two microphones for improved noise reduction, and their in-ear design will include silicon tips, much like the Galaxy Buds Pro. According to 91Mobiles, the Galaxy Buds 2 aren’t expected to have active noise cancellation, but will have active noise reduction.

The FCC filing showed the Buds 2 with a charging case that holds a 500mAh battery, and each earbud will have a 60mAh battery. 91Mobiles speculates that Samsung may unveil the Galaxy Buds 2 at Mobile World Congress, which gets underway on June 28th, but also hold out the possibility that the buds will be revealed in August, when Samsung may launch new Galaxy Z devices.