How to watch Samsung’s Galaxy MWC 2021 virtual event

Samsung is hosting a virtual event for Mobile World Congress 2021 on Monday, June 28th, where it promises to share how it’s “reimagining smartwatches.” Along with wearables, the company is also supposed to share news on the latest additions to the Galaxy ecosystem and the work it's doing to enhance mobile security.

At I/O 2021, Google announced that Samsung’s Tizen operating system would be merging with Wear OS to serve as the future software powering smartwatches for Android phones (tentatively called “Wear”). There are no rumors to suggest Samsung will offer an in-depth look at those efforts, but recent leaks show that the company does have a new Galaxy Active Smartwatch in the works it might announce. There’s also a chance Samsung will show off the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The event is set to run for exactly one hour, according to Samsung’s MWC event page, which should hopefully give the company plenty of time to get into all of the details.

When does Samsung’s MWC 2021 virtual event start?

It starts at 10:15AM PT / 1:15PM ET / 7:15PM CET on Monday, June 28th.

How do I watch Samsung’s MWC 2021 virtual event?

We’ll embed Samsung’s livestream above as soon as it’s available. You can also follow along with us at the links below: