The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 gives Google Assistant a new look

The Lenovo Smart Clock and Smart Clock Essential are both functional, attractive alarm clocks with some extra smart home capabilities. Today, Lenovo has announced the next in line: the Lenovo Smart Clock 2.

The big news is that the Google Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 can come with an optional wireless charging dock, which can juice up Qi-compatible devices. This dock can also act as what Lenovo describes as “a soft, ambient nightlight.”

Beyond that, Lenovo says the new Smart Clock has an updated design with three color options that blend in with “nearly any home decor.” And 85 percent of the plastic on the device is made from recycled materials.

Compared to the $79.99 Smart Clock and the $49.95 Smart Clock Essential, the Smart Clock 2 certainly looks less... clocky. The device is taller, and there’s a bigger fabric chin below the four-inch touchscreen than we’ve seen on Lenovo’s previous models. To me, it looks more like a miniature smart display than an alarm clock, which is certainly a departure from the line’s previous design philosophy.

The Smart Clock 2 starts at $89.99 and is expected to be available in September 2021. It replaces the original Lenovo Smart Clock, while the lower-cost Smart Clock Essential will continue to be sold.