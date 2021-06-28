Lenovo announces $679 13-inch Android tablet that works as a portable monitor

Lenovo has announced the new $679 Yoga Tab 13, a global version of the Yoga Pad Pro that launched in China earlier this year. The tablet can function as an external display for a laptop (or a Nintendo Switch or any other HDMI device), thanks to its built-in Micro HDMI port. And with an attached stainless steel kickstand that can rotate 180 degrees from the back of the device, you can stand it up or hang it from a wall.

The Tab 13 was announced alongside a slew of other Android tablets that Lenovo expects to launch later this summer, including a smaller Yoga Tab 11, a Tab P11 Plus with a 2000 x 1200 display, and the budget-oriented Tab M7 and Tab M8. (This last will not be sold in the US.)

The Tab 13 is compatible with Lenovo’s Precision Pen 2, meaning you could draw or take notes while it’s propped up. It includes an 8MP camera (for “smarter log-in,” per Lenovo) with background noise reduction for video calls. Lenovo claims you’ll get up to 12 hours of battery life and that its 1080p screen can reach 400 nits of brightness.

All of the new tablets support Google’s new Entertainment Space, which allows users to access videos, books, and games from multiple different apps in a single hub.

Lenovo has a decent track record with entertainment-focused Android devices. Its recent Tab P11 Pro, which includes an OLED screen and Dolby Atmos speakers, proved to be an excellent movie-watching machine in our testing, though it wasn’t our favorite productivity device.