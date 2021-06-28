Share All sharing options for: All the announcements from Samsung’s virtual MWC event

Samsung will hold its Mobile World Congress event virtually this year, which looks to focus on Samsung’s smartwatches, as well as how the company is “enhancing security.”

Smartwatches from Samsung are especially interesting this year, given that the company will merge its wearable OS with Google’s. It’s possible we’ll get some information about the OS if Samsung announces the rumored Galaxy Watch Active 4, which could be announced at the event.

In the security realm, Samsung announced its Knox Vault feature for Galaxy S21 devices last week, with a hint that it could be coming to other Galaxy devices in the future. A Knox logo is displayed prominently in the event livestream’s thumbnail.

There are also rumors and leaks of Samsung working on new folding phones: the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. It’s always possible Samsung could highlight a new foldable device or two before the event is over.

The event starts June 28th at 1:15PM ET / 10:15AM PT, and you can keep track of all Samsung’s announcements here.