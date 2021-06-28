Loki is coming to Fortnite in July

In a completely expected turn of events, Loki — star of the latest MCU show on Disney Plus — is coming to Fortnite as a playable character. But there is a twist for those looking to bring the mischievous god into a battle royale match. Loki won’t be on sale in the regular item shop, but instead will only be accessible for subscribers of Fortnite Crew, a monthly service. He’ll be available starting in July.

“There’s always something new to find.” — Tom Hiddleston on a decade of playing Loki

Crew launched last year. It costs $12 per month, getting users access to V-bucks and exclusive items, along with the current season’s battle pass. One of the big hooks is that the items are truly exclusive; Epic says that “they will never be sold to non-Crew members or given away to non-Crew members.” Which means that if you want to play as Loki, you’ll need to sign up.

Of course, this is far from the first time that Marvel or Disney characters have appeared in the game. Last summer, Fortnite’s fourth season was entirely Marvel-themed, which was followed by the Mandalorian and his pal Grogu. More recently, Thanos was added as a playable character.

Fortnite is currently in the midst of a well-timed alien invasion-themed season.