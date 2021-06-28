Leaked OnePlus Nord 2 renders reveal OnePlus 9-like design

In 2020, OnePlus expanded its product lineup with the midrange OnePlus Nord, and new leaked renders from 91mobiles and OnLeaks have given us a good look at what the rumored next phone in the Nord line might look like. You can see the renders in this video (which I’ve also embedded at the top of this post).

The phone, which I will call the Nord 2 (though we don’t know if that might be the official name) looks to take a lot of design cues from the OnePlus 9, particularly with the similar-looking rounded rectangle rear camera module and the hole-punch selfie camera. That rear camera module houses 50-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel cameras, while the selfie camera is 32 megapixels, according to 91mobiles.

And here comes your very first look at the #OnePlusNord2! (stunning 5K renders and 360° video)



On behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/E7QFLTs8f9 pic.twitter.com/BdxNecaYlh — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 28, 2021

As for the screen, 91mobiles reports that the Nord 2 will have a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and will “probably” have an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The phone will also have a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 system on a chip, up to 12GB of RAM, and as much as 256GB of storage — though that storage “may not be expandable,” according to 91mobiles. The Nord 2 is also rumored to have a 4,500mAh battery and support for 5G networks.

91mobiles expects that the Nord 2 will be released on July 9th, but we don’t know which markets it could be available in just yet. The original OnePlus Nord didn’t launch in the US, but the product line came stateside with the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 in January.