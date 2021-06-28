Hold off on updating Snapchat for iOS — the latest version is crashing on launch

If you haven’t updated to the latest version of Snapchat on iOS, dubbed version 11.34.0.35 and released late Sunday, don’t — the app is crashing on launch (via Apple Insider). The company has tweeted that it’s aware of the issue and is working on a fix, but for now if you want to stay snapping you should probably stick with the old version. The bug doesn’t appear to be affecting the Android version of the app.

On my iPhone 12 Mini, the app stays open just long enough to give me a message that something went wrong, before crashing to Springboard. It is worth noting, though, that it was giving me that message before I updated as well, indicating that something may be amiss with Snapchat overall. The company did not immediately reply to a request for comment Monday.

If you’ve got automatic updates on for the App Store, but the buggy version of Snapchat hasn’t made it to your phone yet, you can turn auto-updating off by going to your iPhone’s Settings > App Store, and toggling App Updates off under Automatic Downloads. Just be sure to remember to turn it back on when this clears up — we’ll be sure to let you know when that happens.