Facebook has become a $1 trillion company

Facebook has joined the ranks of companies valued over a trillion dollars as of today’s market close. The company’s market cap is sitting at $1.008 trillion according to Yahoo Finance, putting it over the mark for the first time in its history.

Some of the most notable of Facebook’s divisions are the Facebook site itself, along with Messenger, as well as Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus. On the list of US tech companies that have passed the $1 trillion valuation mark, Facebook is the only one founded in the 2000s, making it the newest — as long as you’re counting from the date that Google was started (which was in 1998), instead of Alphabet (which was created 2015).

The news comes alongside the dismissal of the FTC’s case to unwind Facebook’s Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions, after a federal judge stated that the FTC did not offer enough evidence that the company is a monopoly.