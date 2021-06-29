The Pavilion Aero 13 is HP’s lightest consumer laptop ever

HP has announced the Pavilion Aero 13, the lightest consumer laptop yet. It has a maximum weight of 2.18 pounds (0.987 kg), making it one of the most portable laptops you can buy of any type or size. It’s also powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5000 mobile processors, up to a Ryzen 7 5800U.

On the outside, the Aero is available in four colors: pale rose gold, warm gold, ceramic white, and natural silver. Weight isn’t the only thing getting slimmed down, as this is the first Pavilion with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Pavilion has traditionally been HP’s budget line, with a bigger and clunkier design than the company’s pricier lines, but HP has been shrinking the bezels and chassis footprints on a number of its models this year.

It’s not surprising that this product will be AMD-only. The latest Ryzen generation has been running more efficiently than competing Intel chips across the board. Since they require less heavy-duty cooling to run well, the 5000 generation has enabled manufacturers to put out impressively thin and light systems this year. Razer was able to release its thinnest and lightest Blade laptop ever with AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900HX inside.

Ryzen chips are also a reasonable fit for the Pavilion line, since many have been priced lower than comparable 11th Gen Intel chips recently. While AMD systems have been making their way into higher-priced tiers over the past few years, price is still one of the primary areas where they’re competitive. Asus’ Ryzen-powered Zenbook 13 OLED has made a statement as one of the most affordable OLED systems currently on the market.

The Aero 13 OLED will be available in July for a starting price of $749.