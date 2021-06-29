Nothing’s debut wireless earbuds will be announced on July 27

Tech startup Nothing will announce its debut pair of true wireless earbuds, the Nothing Ear (1), at 9AM ET on July 27th, the company’s founder Carl Pei announced today. The launch comes around a month later than the June launch window Nothing previously announced, after Pei tweeted that the company was delaying the launch because it had “a few things left to finalize.” Carl Pei is best known as one of the co-founders of OnePlus, a company he parted ways with last year.

Details about the Nothing Ear (1) are thin, but the company has teased several details about them over the past few months. We know they’ll have a “stripped-down aesthetic” featuring transparent materials in their construction, and that they’ve been designed in collaboration with Teenage Engineering. But Nothing has been far less forthcoming about the earbuds’ tech specs.

Are you ready for the #SoundOfChange? The @Nothing ear (1) Launch Event is on 27 July! https://t.co/1qZaJaKQvD — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 29, 2021

Wireless earbuds are the first product category that Nothing is planning to tackle, but Carl Pei has talked about moving into more areas over time. In an interview with The Verge in January, Pei said the company eventually hopes to build up an entire ecosystem of interconnected devices. “The ultimate vision of having everything connected in a seamless way, that can only happen when you have multiple categories of products,” Pei said.