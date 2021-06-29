Good Omens is returning for a second season on Amazon Prime Video, the company announced today, with stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant returning to reprise their roles as the odd-couple angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley.

Also back for season 2 is Neil Gaiman, who co-wrote the original novel together with Terry Pratchett and will be returning as showrunner alongside Douglas Mackinnon (who directed the first season). Gaiman will also be writing the second season together with John Finnemore.

The six-episode first season was originally conceived as a standalone miniseries, and already covered the entirety of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s original novel. So much so that both Gaiman and Rhianna Pratchett, Terry’s daughter, shot down any continuations beyond the scope of the book in 2018.

But it’s a well known fact that Terry Pratchett and Gaiman had been planning a sequel to the first book, although the two didn’t manage to actually publish it before Pratchett’s death in 2015. “I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens - that’s where our angels came from,” Gaiman explained in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly. “Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there.”

Gaiman had also previously hinted on his Tumblr in 2019 that “there is entire novel plot that nobody knows about, and Terry was absolutely in favour of that story being told” — presumably the planned sequel that season 2 will be adapting. “We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory,” Gaiman teased.

Of course, Good Omens (the TV show) was also a big hit for Amazon Prime Video with an enthusiastic online fan base, so it’s not hard to see why everyone involved wanted to put together a second season. There’s no release date for the upcoming six-episode season, but filming is set to begin later in 2021.