Logitech’s $70 G335 is a colorful wired gaming headset

Logitech announced its new G335 wired gaming headset that’s available for preorder now at $69.99. It’s expected to ship in July. The G335 borrows several design elements from the $129.99 G733 wireless model released in 2020, including its expressive color options (as well as a new mint colorway), the comfortable bungee headband, breathable ear pads, a volume dial built into the right ear cup, and a flip-to-mute microphone.

This more affordable model is compatible with the G733’s replaceable headband straps and mic covers sold through Logitech’s site, but it does away with most of that headset’s fancier features, like USB-C charging and the strip of RGB lighting on the front side of the ear cups. Logitech says this wired model has a slimmer design for “a smaller fit and increased comfort.” It weighs 240 grams, which is about 40 grams less than the wireless model.

The G335 comes with a 3.5mm cable attached, which ensures support with many devices that have an audio jack, be it a PS5 or Xbox Series X console controller, a PC, tablet, a laptop, or something else. Logitech includes a PC splitter to accommodate computers that have separate microphone and audio inputs.

It’s best not to expect too much from a $70 wired headset, but I loved the design and fit of the G733. And if the audio performance is anything like the pricier wireless model, the G335 could be easy to recommend at its price point. We’ll be testing this one out soon.