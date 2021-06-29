Asus’ pocket-sized Zenfone 8 arrives in the US for $629

The Zenfone 8, Asus’ well-specced and compact competitor to the iPhone 12 mini, has launched in the US. The company is currently selling two versions of the phone on its website. There’s a model with 128GB of storage which will eventually sell for $629 once its early bird pricing of $599 expires on July 13th, while the other has 256GB of storage and costs $699. Both are equipped with 8GB of RAM and are compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile’s networks, but not Verizon.

We liked the Zenfone 8 when we reviewed it last month. Its 5.9-inch display makes it a relatively compact device in comparison to the rest of the Android market, and its 120Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 888 processor mean it feels snappy and responsive to use. Its smaller size means its battery life is only okay, and its camera performance could be better, but those might be acceptable compromises if a compact phone is your priority.

Unfortunately, the larger Zenfone 8 Flip, which comes with a flipping camera mechanism that turns its three rear cameras into selfie shooters, isn’t currently planned for a US release. In Europe, the 8 Flip costs €799, compared to €599 for the regular Zenfone 8.