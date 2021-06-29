Remedy’s Project Condor is a multiplayer spinoff of Control

Developer Remedy Entertainment announced that it’s making a new game, codenamed “Condor,” a multiplayer spinoff of Control. No release date, price, or story beats have been shared for Project Condor, but all we know so far is that Remedy’s press release says it will be a four-player cooperative PvE (player vs. environment) game. It’ll be built with Northlight, the same engine used for Control. It will release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X / S consoles.

The game will be published by 505 Games. “As a multiplayer game, Project Condor has the potential to engage the gaming community in the long run, contributing to 505 Games’ product revenue stream longer than traditional games,” shared the co-CEOs of Digital Bros Group, the company that operates the publisher, in a statement.

Remedy and 505 Games shared that they are also collaborating on a “bigger-budget” Control title coming in the future. According to the press release, the companies have “outlined high-level collaboration terms,” so it could be a while before we see the next installment in action.

Control isn’t the only franchise that Remedy Entertainment is focused on. It’s working on CrossfireX alongside Smilegate, the Korean developer that created the popular FPS Crossfire. Additionally, the developer joined Epic Games Publishing as a partner, and as of late March 2020, it said that the publishing deal “covered two titles; one larger-scale production, and a smaller game set in the universe.”