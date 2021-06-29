Roku launches its new originals with a Demi Lovato talk show

The first of a dozen-plus Roku Originals to premiere on the Roku Channel will kick off July 30th with The Demi Lovato Show, a series that had originally been slated for a debut on Quibi.

The show will now launch as Roku’s first “original” to land on the Roku Channel, the platform’s free and ad-supported streaming offering. While originally intended for Quibi, the show will be brand new to audiences when it arrives on the Roku Channel this week. Each episode will be 10 minutes long, feature a celebrity guest, and will cover topics as wide-ranging as UFOs, activism, mental health, gender identity, and police reform.

In a statement, Lovato said that they have “never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things.” The show had previously been announced as Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato on Quibi, though it never aired.

Roku swiped much of Quibi’s library after the service finally folded and announced in April that it would rebrand the haul as Roku Originals. The company further said at the time that some 75 titles would stream on the Roku Channel as free and ad-supported content.

A spokesperson confirmed to The Verge that while some of these earlier released shows technically made their way to the Roku Channel in May, others have not been previously released, including this one. That makes The Demi Lovato Show the first Roku Original debuting on The Roku Channel to date.

It’s almost as if Quibi never truly left.

Correction: An earlier version of this article used pronouns other than Lovato’s preferred “they/them.” We regret the error.