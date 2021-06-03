Nvidia’s RTX 3080 Ti is available online right now

The Nvidia TX 3080 Ti is here, at least for those lucky enough to find one. Announced earlier this week alongside the forthcoming RTX 3070 Ti, the 3080 Ti serves as the pricier successor to the GeForce RTX 3080, an excellent graphics card that made 4K gaming that much more affordable and exemplified just how transformative DLSS technology could be.

Like the RTX 3090, Nvidia’s newest flagship touts impressive 1440p and 4K performance, albeit in a smaller, quieter package with half the VRAM. It certainly isn’t cheap at $1,200, but given the ongoing semiconductor shortage and the outlandish street prices of most GPUs right now, the RTX 3080 Ti might be more affordable at MSRP than if you were to succumb to the resale market.

While we expect availability to be limited at launch and throughout the remainder of the year, several retailers currently have the RTX 3080 Ti in stock. Best Buy announced yesterday that it would give customers a chance to purchase a Founder’s Edition of the card at select stores today, however, unlike previous years, Best Buy will only offer the GPU in-store. Customers who are hoping to pick it up at launch will need to line up early and secure a ticket at 7:30AM local time before it officially goes on sale at 9:00AM local time. If you’re reading this now, chances are good that you’re already too late.

Related Nvidia is nerfing new RTX 3080 and 3070 cards for Ethereum cryptocurrency mining

Heading to your local Micro Center might be your only other viable option, if you’re hoping to get one in-store. That retailer lists five RTX 3080 Ti models on its site from Gigabyte, Asus, EVGA, and MSI. If you’re looking to purchase the RTX 3080 Ti online, your options are limited. The cards will go on sale at B&H Photo, Newegg, Micro Center, and Amazon, however, we expect stock to sell out fast. You might have luck getting one online through MSI, PNY, Zotac, or EVGA’s site.

Here are some of the specific models available at the online retailers above (we’ll add more individual listings as they go live at other sites):

If these options fail you, try your luck in a Newegg Shuffle lottery on June 4th at 9AM ET:

Tomorrow at 6AM PT, we’ll have @NVIDIAGeForce RTX 3080 Ti video cards available on #NeweggShuffle. Get ready for the ultimate gaming GPU, also nerfed for mining. https://t.co/EE1OD43ESX pic.twitter.com/zWamgMUvXy — Newegg (@Newegg) June 3, 2021