How to watch Netflix’s Geeked Week

Netflix is holding its first “Geeked” virtual event starting on June 7th, an entire week dedicated to genre stories across film and TV. That means sci-fi and fantasy, and shows based on comic books and video games.

The company says that more than 50 projects will be featured, including big names like The Witcher, Sandman, Lucifer, Cowboy Bebop, Arcane (the League of Legends animated series), The Cuphead Show, and more. In addition to big announcements and trailers, the event will also include “first looks, behind-the-scenes footage, cast interviews, celebrity games, script table reads, live performances, and much more,” according to Netflix.

It’s a lot to spread across five days. Here’s how you can keep up with everything.

What time is Netflix’s Geeked Week?

The event takes place from June 7th to the 11th, and Netflix says that things will kick off at 9AM PT / 12PM ET. The company will also be posting daily recaps at 10AM PT / 1PM ET, suggesting that things will last around an hour each day. There isn’t an exact schedule, but Netflix says that “each day will be broadly themed to different genres: film, comic books, fantasy, anime / animation, and gaming.”

Where can I watch the event?

If you want to watch everything, it seems like it’ll be hard to miss, as Netflix will be utilizing just about every video platform imaginable. That means you can watch and follow the daily events on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok. And be sure to stay tuned to The Verge for coverage of the biggest announcements.