Fortnite is getting updated visuals on PC alongside season 7 launch

Fortnite is getting a visual boost on PC very soon. As part of the upcoming Chapter 2: Season 7, which will launch on June 8th, the PC version of the game is getting a new “epic” graphical setting.

Epic says it will include “new and enhanced effects plus improved post-processing features and shadow quality.” Among other changes, it sounds like many of the great visual enhancements that came to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game are coming to PC, including “more advanced explosion effects.” In other words, after you update, try to find a rocket launcher to play with.

As part of the update, the system requirements for Fortnite are now getting a tweak. Basically, there are now three ranges: epic, recommended, and minimum. Here’s what you’ll need:

Epic specs

Nvidia GTX 1080, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, or equivalent GPU

4GB VRAM or higher

Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700x, or equivalent

16GB RAM or higher

NVMe solid state drive

Windows 10 64-bit

Recommended specs

Nvidia GTX 960, AMD R9 280, or equivalent DX11 GPU

2GB VRAM

Core i5-7300U 3.5GHz

8GB RAM

Windows 10 64-bit

Minimum specs

Intel HD 4000 on PC; Intel Iris Pro 5200

Core i3-3225 3.3GHz

4GB RAM

Windows 7 / 8 / 10 64-bit

Season 7 kicks off on June 8th — and it looks like it’ll add an extraterrestrial element to the game.