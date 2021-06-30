Tencent taps Blizzard veterans to make ‘the next great PC RTS’

Tencent’s sprawling games empire just grew one studio bigger. Uncapped Games is a new Los Angeles-based studio led by Blizzard veterans Jason Hughes and David Kim. Hughes is serving as the studio’s lead producer and has previously worked on Diablo III and IV, while Kim is its lead designer and has previously worked on StarCraft 2 and Diablo IV.

The new studio’s focus will be on real-time strategy (RTS) games, with a focus on creating the “next great PC RTS,” Kim says. Although the RTS genre has remained consistently popular over the years, it continues to be dominated by ‘90s franchises like StarCraft, Age of Empires, and Command and Conquer. A fresh entry to the genre would be no bad thing.

“Making the next great PC RTS has been my goal for almost a decade now”

“Making the next great PC RTS has been my goal for almost a decade now, and Lightspeed and Quantum is giving us an awesome shot at making that,” said Kim. “Putting together a team of great developers with lots of experience and being backed by the right people who also believe in RTS as much as we do is our first big step in getting there.”

Uncapped Games joins a huge roster of studios under Tencent Games. Uncapped sits under the company’s Lightspeed and Quantum Studios Group, which is best known as the developer of PUBG Mobile and which encompasses the studios Quantum, Anyplay, Tiki, and Lightspeed LA. But Lightspeed and Quantum Studios is itself just one of the four game studios under Tencent Games alongside TiMi Studios (developers of Call of Duty: Mobile), Aurora Studio, and Morefun Studio.