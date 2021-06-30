T-Mobile’s Revvl V Plus 5G offers a huge display and battery with a tiny $199 price tag

The year of cheap 5G phones is upon us, and T-Mobile is offering its customers yet another low-cost 5G phone with today’s announcement of the Revvl V Plus 5G. The T-Mobile-branded device will cost $199, with a huge 6.8-inch 1600 x 900 display and 5,000mAh battery. It’ll go on sale first through Metro by T-Mobile starting on July 12th, with sales through T-Mobile starting on July 23rd.

The Revvl V Plus 5G comes with Android 11 and uses a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor designed with inexpensive 5G phones in mind. It’s paired with 4GB of RAM plus 64GB of built-in storage, which is expandable via microSD. It offers a main 16-megapixel rear-facing camera along with two more unspecified 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors on the back as well as a 16-megapixel selfie camera. There is, of course, 5G connectivity available, and while you won’t get the ultra-fast mmWave flavor (no big loss; it’s hard to find), you do get access to T-Mobile’s more widespread and relatively strong sub-6GHz 5G network.

The V Plus 5G undercuts the OnePlus N200 5G — another inexpensive big-screen-big-battery 5G phone — by about $15 to $40, depending on where you buy it. (It’s $216 through T-Mobile and $239 unlocked from OnePlus.) The N200 5G is actually our current top pick for T-Mobile customers looking for 5G on the cheap. And while the Revvl offers some similar features at a lower price, it will be hard pressed to match the N200’s very good 1080p 90Hz display. What we can say for sure is that the 5G price of entry continues to drop, and it likely won’t be long before we see 5G devices priced well under $200.