Watch the first five minutes of Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy

Netflix has shared the first five minutes of its upcoming horror movie trilogy Fear Street, inspired by R.L. Stine’s Fear Street series of young adult novels. The film trilogy, which will be released over three Fridays starting on July 2nd, is also split across three separate time periods: 1994, 1978, and 1666. Teens fleeing for their lives is universal, regardless of the year, it seems.

Here’s Netflix’s synopsis for the films:

In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets.

As someone who grew up on Goosebumps and marathoned the made-for-TV movie adaptations of the books every Halloween, Fear Street seems like a pretty great update on that vibe. These first five minutes aren’t super scary, but they do translate some classic slasher movie tropes into R.L. Stine’s goofy style.

If you want a more expansive look at the whole series, rather than just the first entry — Fear Street Part One: 1994 — you can check out this trailer from May:

There’s not long to wait before you can get your R.L. Stine summer going: Fear Street Part One: 1994 premieres July 2nd, followed by Feat Street Part Two: 1978 on July 9th, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on July 16th.