The tiny Playdate handheld gets a price bump but double the games

Panic is finally sharing some more information about its delayed Playdate, the tiny yellow handheld with a crank. The quirky little gadget is going up in price, launching at $179 instead of $149, but its first “season” of games that will be rolled out to the Playdate over time is being doubled from 12 to 24. The device will also have 4GB of storage instead of 2GB.

The company is also announcing a Playdate Update video set for June 8th at 12PM ET where it will share news, a look at games coming to the device, and information on preorders. The company says that preorders won’t go up immediately following the update, so don’t worry if you can’t catch the show live. You’ll be able to watch the 15-minute Playdate Update on Panic’s YouTube channel.

Panic first announced the Playdate in 2019 with an expected early 2020 ship date, but that date eventually slipped to 2020 and then to 2021. The handheld was designed in collaboration with Swedish hardware company Teenage Engineering, and you can look forward to games from renowned indie developers like Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi and Good Sudoku creator Zach Gage. Personally, I can’t wait to see what developers do with that crank.