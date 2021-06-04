Apple’s next iPad Pro has wireless charging and a glass back: report

Apple is working on a new version of the iPad Pro with wireless charging, according to a new report in Bloomberg. To accommodate the technology, Apple will reportedly switch to a glass back for the new models, instead of the aluminum found on the rear of every iPad released so far.

Apple is said to be testing a magnetic charging system for the new iPad Pro similar to the MagSafe connector introduced with the iPhone 12 range of phones last year. Apple may also include reverse wireless charging in the new iPad Pro, according to the report, which would allow the iPad to serve as a wireless charging point itself.

Apple only just released the new M1 iPad Pro with its Mini LED display, and the wireless charging model reportedly won’t be ready until next year. However, Bloomberg also says that Apple will release a redesigned iPad Mini in 2021 with narrower screen bezels. It’s not clear whether it’ll switch to Face ID like the iPad Pro or Touch ID on the power button like the iPad Air — Bloomberg’s report only says that “the removal of its home button has also been tested.”

Alongside the new iPad Mini, Apple is also said to be planning to release a thinner version of the 10.2-inch iPad. Both products are likely to be released around the end of the year.