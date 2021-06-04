Vergecast: This week in operating systems

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
This week, The Vergecast dedicates the show to operating systems — updates, releases, and rumors from this past week. Nilay and Dieter talk with Verge senior editor Tom Warren and managing editor Alex Cranz about what to expect at Apple’s developer conference next week (HomeOS?), where Microsoft will take their OS next (Windows 11?), and the debut of some new systems like Huawei’s HarmonyOS and Google’s Fuchsia OS.
You can listen to the full episode here or in your preferred podcast player to hear the full discussion.
Further reading:
- The pandemic showed that big tech isn’t a public health savior
- The future of COVID-19 immunity looks good
- We have bigger problems than COVID-19’s origins
- Apple WWDC 2021: iOS 15, new MacBook Pros, and what else to expect
- Apple TV 4K (2021) review: much better remote, slightly faster box
- Of course repairing the new Apple TV remote is harder than simply unscrewing it
- Apple TV app comes to Nvidia Shield
- For Apple TV Plus to succeed, it has to be everywhere — even Android TV
- Microsoft looks ready to launch Windows 11
- Microsoft to reveal its next generation of Windows on June 24th
- Huawei announces HarmonyOS update for its smartphones
- Huawei teases its upcoming P50 flagship phone
- Huawei’s HarmonyOS arrives on tablets with the new MatePad Pro
- Huawei’s Watch 3 is its first HarmonyOS smartwatch
- Google’s new Fuchsia OS arrives first on old Nest Hub
- AMD announces the Radeon RX 6000M series with RDNA 2 architecture
- Nvidia announces new RTX 3080 Ti, priced at $1,199 and launching June 3rd
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti review: more 4K for more of your wallet
- Nvidia’s RTX 3080 Ti is available online right now
- Amazon buys MGM for $8.45 billion
- Why on Earth did Amazon spend $8 billion on a zombie studio?
- Discovery announces new name of WarnerMedia merger: Warner Bros. Discovery
- The Great Wings Rush
- Why Spotify’s Horacio Gutierrez thinks Apple behaves like a monopolist
