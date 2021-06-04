Vergecast: This week in operating systems

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

This week, The Vergecast dedicates the show to operating systems — updates, releases, and rumors from this past week. Nilay and Dieter talk with Verge senior editor Tom Warren and managing editor Alex Cranz about what to expect at Apple’s developer conference next week (HomeOS?), where Microsoft will take their OS next (Windows 11?), and the debut of some new systems like Huawei’s HarmonyOS and Google’s Fuchsia OS.

You can listen to the full episode here or in your preferred podcast player to hear the full discussion.

Further reading: