Twitter may be close to launching Super Follows, as new research shows what it could look like

Twitter announced earlier this year it was working on a Super Follows feature that would allow some users to charge followers and give them access to extra content. On Sunday, app researcher Jane Manchun Wong tweeted screenshots of what she says it will look like.

According to Wong’s research, which is typically very accurate, the Super Follows program will be limited to Twitter users with at least 10,000 followers, who have posted at least 25 tweets within the past 30 days, and are at least 18 years old. As Twitter has referenced, one of the main features of Super Follows will be bonus content, such as exclusive tweets for Super Followers.

Wong also discovered a list of content categories that Super Follows users would choose from to describe their content (such as “sports” or “podcasting”), and notes that “adult content” and “OnlyFans” are listed as “content platforms” along with Facebook, Substack, Patreon, Twitch, and YouTube.

Twitter is working on Super Follows application



Requirements:

- Have at least 10000 followers

- Have posted at least 25 Tweets in past 30 days

- Be at least 18 years old



notably, “Adult content” and “OnlyFans” are mentioned in the category and platform sections https://t.co/qSEjh0ohm8 pic.twitter.com/yvkzx672V2 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 6, 2021

Twitter declined to comment about Wong’s latest research on Sunday. But It’s previously described the Patreon-like Super Follows feature as a kind of subscription, providing an example where a Super Follows user charged $4.99 per month for users to get access to “perks.”

It’s the latest direct payments feature Twitter has introduced in recent weeks; in May it began testing Tip Jar, which lets users make one-time payments to creators directly on Twitter by clicking a dollar bill icon on their Twitter profile. Twitter doesn’t take a cut of Tip Jar donations, which supports several payment options including Cash App, PayPal, and Venmo. It’s not clear how payments would be structured for Super Follows, but it seems likely Twitter would take a percentage.

Twitter’s product team has been busy this year, introducing several new features including its Twitter Blue subscription service which is testing in Canada and Australia. It’s also reopened, then closed, then reopened again its verification program, updated its warnings for potentially offensive tweets, improved its photo cropping algorithm to allow “taller” images to fully display in users’ feeds, added the ability for Android users to search their direct messages, and acquired Scroll, the $5-per-month subscription service that removes ads from participating websites.