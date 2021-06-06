Elon Musk tweets that Tesla’s Plaid Plus is ‘canceled’ because ‘Plaid is just so good’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that the automaker’s Model S Plaid Plus is “canceled,” since the basic Plaid is “just so good.”

Tesla has been teasing its Model S Plaid since 2019, and Musk said late last month that delivery for the vehicle — which will have top speeds of 200 mph and range between 390 and 412 miles— would be pushed to June 10th as it needed “one more week of tweak.”

He also tweeted Sunday that the Plaid could go from zero to 60 mph in under two seconds (a statement he’s made previously).

0 to 60mph in under 2 secs. Quickest production car ever made of any kind. Has to be felt to be believed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021

The Plaid Plus was supposed to have range of more than 520 miles, but its specs on Tesla’s website Sunday are greyed out, although the site still says “Plaid Plus available in mid-2022.”

The Plaid Model S made its debut at Laguna Seca raceway in 2019, where it lapped the course in 1 minute and 36 seconds. Tesla later showed off the Model S Plaid as part of its Battery Day presentation in September.

While it’s possible Musk was joking on Twitter about the Plaid Plus being canceled (maybe to boost confidence in the regular Plaid model?) it seems unlikely, since he’s already tangled with the Securities and Exchange Commission for past tweets about Tesla business.