Apple apparently has a spatial audio event right after today’s WWDC keynote

Apple appears to have planned a dedicated event on Apple Music’s upcoming spatial audio feature for later today. According to a video that MacRumors says was uploaded to Apple Music as a teaser — it’s since been removed — Apple will broadcast a special event called “Introducing Spatial Audio.” The event doesn’t appear on the Worldwide Developers Conference schedule but is set for 3PM ET.

That is, of course, immediately after the presumed conclusion of Apple’s much anticipated 1PM ET keynote to kick off this year’s online WWDC, where the company is expected to announce its annual updates to each of its operating systems. Later in the afternoon at 5PM ET Apple will give its usual “State of the Union” presentation, which is more focused on developers than the opening keynote and addresses various technical aspects of the company’s platforms.

Apple announced spatial audio for Apple Music last month alongside the addition of lossless files to the streaming service. Spatial audio will work with AirPods, built-in speakers on Apple devices, and third-party headphones, and should provide more immersive Dolby Atmos mixes compared to regular stereo audio. Apple previously said the feature would launch in June, so a mention of the release date at the WWDC keynote wouldn’t have been surprising, but it seems the company wants to give it a little more time in the spotlight.

