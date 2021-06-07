Here are the devices that can run iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8

Apple announced iOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, and iPadOS 15 software at WWDC 2021. The public beta period will begin in July, and whether you’re curious to download them then, or just waiting for the final release, you’ll need to have the right hardware to do it. Apple usually eliminates support for a few devices each year as it leaps ahead with major software releases, so you’ll want to check below to see if your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or computer makes the cut.

For iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple is extending support for all iPhone models that currently have iOS 14, along with the seventh-generation iPod Touch.

Here’s the list of supported devices for iOS 15:

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max

iPhone X, iPhone XR

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone SE (first and second generation)

iPod Touch (seventh generation)

Now, for iPadOS 15 support, it’s the same story as iOS 15. All iPads that have iPadOS 14 will get the next iteration. Here’s the list:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (first through fifth generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (first through third generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (fifth through eighth generation)

iPad Mini (fourth and fifth generation)

iPad Air (second through fourth generation)

Apple’s watchOS 8 upgrade will bring the same level of device support as the ones above, leaving behind no generations that received the previous operating system update. Sensing a pattern here?

These watches will get the update:

Apple Watch Series 3 (maybe Apple should reconsider this)

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch SE

Now for the computers that will get the update to macOS Monterey: a few models that got the Big Sur update last year have been left out in terms of support for the new software, including the 2015 MacBook, the 2013 MacBook Air, the late 2013 MacBook Pro, and the 2014 iMac. Here’s the full list that’ll get support:

