FuboTV’s fantastic live TV streaming service finally arrives on LG TVs

FuboTV, one of the best over-the-top services for sports enthusiasts, is finally arriving on newer LG Smart TVs.

While the app was already available on many set-top boxes like the Apple TV or Chromecast, it’s now available on LG’s native webOS platform on 2018–2021 Smart TV models (including LG’s fantastic OLEDs). That’ll give any consumers with newer LG models the ability to access the service’s 100-plus sports and entertainment channels directly from their sets, rather than having to rely on a third-party device for access.

“Over 90 percent of FuboTV’s viewership is on the big screen and today’s launch on LG Smart TVs expands FuboTV to even more smart and connected TV platforms,” Mike Berkley, FuboTV’s chief product officer, told The Verge.

Starting at $65 per month, FuboTV offers one of the most robust catalogs of sports-specific programming, though it has plenty of entertainment and news channels peppered in as well. ESPN, ESPN 2, Olympic Channel, CBS Sports Network, Big Ten Network, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, and beIN Sports channels are among those available on the service’s base tier.

But FuboTV really shines with its sport package add-ons, which offer more diversity in additional sports channels than similarly priced live TV services like Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV. That said, regional sports networks are fairly limited, but that’s a persistent problem that plagues nearly all OTT live streaming services — not just FuboTV.

Users on LG Smart TVs will now be able to easily record an entire series with a single click, customize their guide with their favorite channels, and add up to six user profiles, each of which will support personalized recommendations and user-specific recordings.

Unfortunately, one of FuboTV’s best features, the MultiView tool that supports up to four simultaneous channel streams at once, is still limited to the Apple TV, a spokesperson told The Verge. But hey, at least you’ll be able to use the app on your fancy LG OLED without the help of a third-party box, stick, or dongle.