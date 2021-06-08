Netflix’s live-action take on Cowboy Bebop is coming this fall

Netflix has announced that the long-awaited live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop will premiere this fall. The science fiction, noir, and Western-infused bounty hunting series will also feature new music from the anime’s original composer, Yoko Kanno.

There was, unfortunately, no trailer alongside Netflix’s announcement, but it did reintroduce a few of the cast members, who already seem to be fitting into their roles quite well — specifically John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine.

Yoko Kanno, the composer behind the iconic soundtrack of the original COWBOY BEBOP anime will be creating the soundtrack for the new Live Action Series. Also confirmed...Cowboy Bebop is coming this Fall. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/6lHZQcoFR6 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

Reports first surfaced that Netflix was producing a live-action adaptation of the iconic series in 2017 and were later confirmed in 2018. The full cast of actors playing the show’s bounty hunters was revealed in 2019, including Cho as the series lead. The show is set to receive a 10-episode season written by one of the screenwriters of Thor: Ragnarok Christopher Yost.

We’ll have to wait a bit longer for a real look at the new Cowboy Bebop, but at least we can rest assured space bounty hunting antics will be kicking off later this year.