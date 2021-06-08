Fortnite season 7 has Superman, flying saucers, and a virtual influencer

As expected, aliens have invaded Fortnite’s battle royale island. The game’s latest season — Chapter 2: Season 7 — is called “Invasion,” and it’s just kicked off with a sci-fi vibe that’s a big change from last season’s prehistoric theme.

Among the changes are flying saucers that players can hack and then pilot, weapons like a rail gun that can shoot through structures and a scanning device, along with a crafting material called nuts and bolts that lets players make classic weapons that were previously removed from the game.

As always, the big draw of the new season is the battle pass, which introduces a number of characters to the game for those who purchase it. For season 7 that means Superman (who will be available to unlock later in the season), a customizable alien named Kymera, a human / alien double agent called Joey, and a hulking battle droid. Perhaps the strangest addition is Guggimon, a virtual influencer with more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

For those playing on PC, the new season will also include a number of visual improvements putting the game on par with next-gen consoles.