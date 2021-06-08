Adobe launches M1 Mac-native versions of Lightroom Classic and more

Adobe is now shipping new versions of more Creative Cloud apps that run natively on Apple silicon Macs. Lightroom Classic, Illustrator, and InDesign have all been updated for the M1 processor, and Adobe says that you can expect average performance boosts of up to 80 percent across the suite when compared to an equivalent Intel-based Mac.

Adobe released an M1-native version of Photoshop back in March, while an update for Lightroom came in December. Many photographers (like me) still prefer to use Lightroom Classic, however, which Adobe maintains as a separate app within the Creative Cloud suite, so it’s good to see it get a performance boost to match the newer version.

Based on the results of a third-party benchmarking report commissioned by the company, Adobe says “most operations in Lightroom Classic on an M1 Mac,” including launching, importing, and exporting will be “about twice as fast” as they were on an equivalent Intel Mac. A new Super Resolution image-enhancing feature that’s also been added in this update is “more than three times as fast,” meanwhile. The benchmarks were run on 13-inch MacBook Pro laptops, one with an M1 processor and the other with an Intel Core i5. Both laptops had 16GB of RAM and were hooked up to an Apple Pro Display XDR.

Other Lightroom updates include the ability to specify custom aspect ratios when cropping (as opposed to using the freehand tool) and a set of new premium presets created by pro photographers. The collection includes options for styles like “cinematic” and “futuristic,” as well as portrait presets for various skin tones. They’ll be available in both Lightroom and Lightroom Classic on all platforms.