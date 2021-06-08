 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Huge web outage takes Reddit, Twitch, and other big sites offline for an hour

Issues with service provider Fastly affected big parts of the web today

By Tom Warren
A huge global web outage swept across the internet this morning, taking out popular sites including Amazon, Twitch, and Reddit. The outages started at around 5:30AM ET, with a large number of sites affected. The Fastly content delivery network (CDN) was the source of the issues, which lasted for more than an hour.

Major news sites like CNN, The New York Times, The Guardian, and the Financial Times were also affected. The Verge was also down for more than an hour, forcing us to head into Google Docs to share the outage news with readers.

The issues also affected UK government websites, so British citizens were unable to renew passports, apply for tax allowances, or obtain driving licenses during the outage.

Fastly hasn’t commented fully on the issues other than an outage message on the company’s status page. “The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented,” said Fastly at 6:44AM ET.

