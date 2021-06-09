The Vivaldi browser now has mail, calendar, and an RSS reader built-in

Vivaldi users will now be able to check their email, calendar, and RSS feeds all through the browser’s built-in tools: the 4.0 release is launching today, and includes the Vivaldi Mail beta, which promises a more private alternative to web apps made by “Big Tech” companies. Even putting any potential privacy gains aside, Vivaldi is offering something that power users may want: an all-in-one app for browsing, emailing, and planning.

The email client supports IMAP and POP accounts, so you can connect the vast majority of email services to it, and you can easily have messages open up in tabs rather than taking over the current window — handy if you’re the type who often needs to bounce between emails. The search is also, in my experience, very quick.

The calendar and RSS reader also include most of the features I’d expect, along with a few really cool bonuses. For example, the RSS reader also supports YouTube channels, which could be handy for those who are worried about an algorithm deciding not to show a creator’s videos.

The other headline feature of this Vivaldi update is built-in translation. The browser will be able to translate entire webpages (automatically, if you want) in 50 languages as of today, but the company says it’ll be expanding to support 109 languages soon. While the Mail tools are desktop only, the translation is also available on Vivaldi for Android.

Vivaldi has also come up with a solution for those who don’t want these features taking up room in their browser: you’ll be able to choose between three layouts, which will give you a basic web browser, one with a few power-user features, or the all-in-one experience with email, calendars, and RSS. All the features will still be available, even in the “Essentials” layout, but they won’t be taking up space in the interface.

It could be argued that, since many people manage their email and calendars on websites, that most browsers have this functionality built-in. But for those (like myself) whose emails and calendars are spread across multiple accounts, dedicated tools are way less fussy to deal with. Vivaldi is now offering the power that comes with dedicated tools, with the convenience of not having to leave your browser.