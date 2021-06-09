Battlefield 2042 features giant 128-player battles and devastating tornadoes

The next Battlefield is coming this fall — and it appears to be bringing plenty of mayhem. At an event today, EA revealed Battlefield 2042, the latest entry in Dice’s long-running shooter series, for the Xbox One, Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC through Origin, Steam, and the Epic Game Store. Among other changes to the formula, the game will introduce new tornadoes that move around the map, wingsuits so players can fly around, and weapons that can be customized on the fly.

Despite being a series primarily known for ridiculous action set pieces, the upcoming near-future title has a very serious premise. Here’s the world that the game takes place in, according to EA:

In Battlefield 2042, the world is on the brink. Shortages of food, energy and clean water have led to dozens of failed nations, creating the greatest refugee crisis in human history. Among these Non-Patriated, or No-Pats, are families, farmers, engineers — and even soldiers. Amidst this crisis, the United States and Russia draw the world into an all-out war. No-Pat Specialists join both sides, not fighting for a flag, but for the future of the Non-Patriated in this new world.

2042’s new maps reflect this bleak setup. They include a map set in the Antarctic where players fight over oil, a version of Doha besieged by sandstorms like something from Mad Max, a dried-up seabed in India filled with the remains of stranded ships, and a gleaming South Korean metropolis where players have to seize control of “a quantum powered disinformation hub.” Dynamic events appear to be a big focus; one map takes place amid a rocket preparing to launch into space.

Dice says that the maps have been built with next-gen hardware in mind, and the biggest change appears to be the sheer number of players. In the main mode, “all-out warfare” matches will feature 128 players if you’re playing on PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X. For older consoles, that number will shrink down to a more standard 64. Outside of that mode, 2042 will also have a squad-based mode called “hazard zone” (which, Dice stresses, will not be a battle royale), as well as a third, yet-to-be-announced multiplayer mode. The game won’t feature a traditional single-player campaign.

When 2042 does launch later this year, EA says that it will act as a live service game, with seasonal battle passes — both free and paid — that “will push the narrative of the world forward,” as well as add new features.

Battlefield 2042 launches on October 22nd. A mobile Battlefield spinoff is also in the works.