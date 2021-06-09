The classic Simpsons arcade cabinet is getting rereleased thanks to Arcade1Up

The Simpsons arcade game, a classic four-player brawler that I personally spent an untold amount of quarters on growing up, is getting a rerelease in celebration of the game’s 30th anniversary thanks to Arcade1Up.

In the game, which was first released by Konami in 1991, you and up to three of your friends fight waves of oncoming baddies as Homer, Marge, Bart, or Lisa Simpson in a quest to save Maggie. I always liked playing as Bart because you traveled around on your skateboard and used it as a weapon, which I thought was the coolest thing ever when I was a kid.

If you decide to get the machine, you should know that it actually comes with two games: The Simpsons and a bonus game that will be announced when preorders start on July 15th.

Arcade1Up hasn’t announced pricing for the cabinet, but the company’s four-player NBA Jam machine costs $499.99 from GameStop, so it’s possible The Simpsons could be similarly priced. While that might seem expensive, vintage arcade cabinets can cost thousands of dollars, so Arcade1Up’s rerelease could be a comparably affordable way to get The Simpsons machine for yourself.