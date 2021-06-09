Stranger Things is getting a companion podcast and Magic: The Gathering cards

We still don’t know when Stranger Things 4 is coming, but today, Netflix revealed a few interesting projects to help fans deal with the wait. For starters, there’s a crossover with Magic: The Gathering, which will see Eleven and other characters from the show featured in the game, as part of a “secret lair” drop. It’s expected to happen later this year. And for those looking for more story, there will also be a six-part audio drama podcast called Surviving Hawkins, which is described as a prequel. It stars Maya Hawke as Robin and will debut on June 29th.

As for the show itself, Netflix did introduce a handful of new characters for season 4, including one played by Amybeth McNulty, best-known for starring in Anne with an E. She’s joined by fellow newcomers Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, and Grace Van Dien.

Details on Stranger Things 4 are still relatively slim, but we have had a few glimpses of the show over the past year. Netflix released the very first trailer last Valentine’s Day and followed it up with a teaser in May that hinted at a very dark past for Eleven. For fans of Stranger Things, it’s been a long wait for new episodes: the third season came out in 2019.