Leaked Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic images reveal traditional design

Images of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic have leaked online, giving us our first look at what could be the more traditionally-styled entry in Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch lineup. The images, published by Android Headlines, show a smartwatch with a rotating bezel and two buttons on its right-hand side, available in white, gray, and black.

The watch will reportedly be available in three sizes in total: 42mm, 44mm, and 46mm, and will run on the smartwatch platform co-developed by Samsung and Google. The watch will also reportedly be available in either stainless steel or aluminum, will be water resistant up to a depth of 50 meters (thanks to a 5ATM rating), and should be rugged thanks to a MIL-STD-810G certification.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic appears to be one of at least two smartwatch models Samsung plans to announce this summer. There could also be a non-Classic Galaxy Watch 4 on the way, which ditches the rotating bezel for a slimmer design that looks closer to Samsung’s previous Active-branded smartwatches (in fact, some leaks have referred to this watch as the Galaxy Watch Active 4). The non-Classic version will reportedly be available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, and will also feature 5ATM water resistance and MIL-STD 810G durability.

Regardless of how these watches end up being branded, it looks like Samsung has a busy summer ahead of it for smartwatch announcements. Android Headlines speculates that we might see these new watches announced at an Unpacked event in early August, which will presumably also include the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 5G foldables that have also recently leaked.