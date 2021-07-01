Ghost of Tsushima is getting an enhanced director’s cut on the PS4 and PS5

Sony and Sucker Punch’s hit game Ghost of Tsushima is getting an enhanced director’s cut edition for both the PS4 and PS5 that will include a new island to explore and all of the content that has been released so far for the original game. The upgraded game will be available on August 20th.

The new content takes place on the island of Iki, and Sucker Punch says there will be new story content, characters, environments, armor, enemies, and more. “There are even new animals to pet!” Sucker Punch’s Andrew Goldfarb said in a blog post.

Alongside the additional content, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will also have some PS5-exclusive features, such as using the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on the DualSense controller. In addition, the PS5 version of the game will feature lip-synced voices for the Japanese voiceover option, addressing a major criticism from the original release.

“There will also be enhancements to 3D audio on PS5, as well as drastically improved load times, 4K resolution options and framerates targeting 60 FPS” for the PS5 version of the game, Goldfarb said. It’s unclear how these updates may improve upon the PS5 optimization patch Sucker Punch released last year.

If you already own Ghost of Tsushima, a patch will be available with “some” of the new updates when the director’s cut is available, according to Goldfarb. Current owners will also be able to bring their save over to the PS5 version.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will launch on its own for $69.99 on the PS5 and $59.99 on the PS4. But if you have the PS4 version of the original game, the path to upgrading to the director’s cut is a little complex. Here’s how Sony lays it out:

If you already own Ghost of Tsushima on PS4: You can pre-order an upgrade to Director’s Cut on PS4 for $19.99 USD. This upgrade will become available starting on August 20. Starting on August 20: If you bought Director’s Cut PS4, you’ll be able to upgrade to Director’s Cut PS5 at any time for $9.99 USD You can also upgrade directly (from original Ghost of Tsushima PS4) to Director’s Cut on PS5 for $29.99 USD

This all means that for people who want to upgrade to the PS5 version, it’s going to cost $30 whether you take the option to pay $20 now and $10 on August 20th or you choose to just pay $30 at launch.