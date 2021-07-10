Bo Burnham’s Netflix special Inside will make a one-night-only theater appearance

If you can’t get “Bezos I” out of your head, then you’re in good company as a soundtrack to Bo Burnham: Inside scored the comedian the first Billboard Top 10 appearance of his career. But since the musical comedy special was on Netflix and came out during the pandemic that inspired much of its content, you probably watched it alone.

Now fans of the special can see it in a group setting, as Netflix and Iconic Events have teamed up to present the special in theaters nationwide on July 22nd. Tickets are available at many theaters across the country, but you may want to move fast — at the moment there is only one showing per theater at the locations I checked, and some already show that they’re sold out.

Check the BoBurnhamInside.com website for showing and ticket information, assuming you’re ready to see the show in the company of other people.